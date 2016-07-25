Is the world getting you down? Don't worry, this video celebrating 30 years of Disney movies is bound to cheer you up.
In just three minutes, you will be taken on a nostalgic journey through all your favorite Disney films since 1989. From The Little Mermaid to 2014's Big Hero 6, and everything in between, it's your childhood in one convenient video.
This is a real trip down memory lane, set to the sounds of Madeon's “Pop Culture," courtesy of YouTuber Lindsay McCutcheon.
You get to see all your favorite classic characters, such as Aladdin's Genie, The Lion King's Timon and Pumbaa, and The Little Mermaid herself — back in action, all in one place. It's almost like the best Disney movie ever. And it's probably enough to make you want to dig out your old VHS tapes and have your own Disney movie marathon — before it's too late.
As Huffington Post reported, the video was only posted this past weekend, but it's already racked up one million views.
