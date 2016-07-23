The GOP is not feeling GoT — at least that's what a new E-Score survey shows. The company, which tracks TV engagement, polled 1,200 respondents and asked them to label themselves as either Republicans or Democrats and choose their favorite primetime shows.
The results are surprising. Game of Thrones is the top show for Democrats, followed by OWN's The Haves and the Have Nots and The CW's Supernatural. The researchers found that these shows, in particular, illustrate that Democrats prefer "sexy," "edgy," and "emotionally involving shows" that feature strong characters.
Game of the Thrones, which is one of HBO's smash successes, didn't even crack the top 10 for Republican TV watchers.
Instead, the GOP is more into "family-friendly" and "funny" shows that are plot-driven, like AMC's The Walking Dead, and CBS' Scorpion.
What's even more telling is the racial makeup of the shows Republicans prefer. Democrats like shows that feature diverse casts and strong female characters, like How to Get Away with Murder and Empire.
Republicans tend to watch shows driven by white, male protagonists, like The Big Bang Theory and Grimm.
