This week’s Republican National Convention went less than smoothly. Ted Cruz was booed, a South Dakota delegate facepalmed when Trump’s nomination was announced, and Ivanka Trump lost an earring.
Settle in, because this is going to be a bumpy ride.
Ohio student and Twitter user Annabelle Marie found the potential first daughter’s earring under her seat at the RNC. Look, here it is.
@IvankaTrump I found your earring last night at the RNC under your chair, how can I get this back to you? pic.twitter.com/GKwysjOFvp— Annabelle Marie (@nogentlewoman) July 21, 2016
She didn’t get a response, so she tweeted again, this time including Today show journalist Savannah Guthrie.
#GetIvankaherEarringBack Ivanka how can I return this to you? @IvankaTrump @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie pic.twitter.com/gKzF5IMVQ0— Annabelle Marie (@nogentlewoman) July 21, 2016
The quest continued, with Annabelle posting more and more pictures emphasizing that the earring was indeed Trump’s. She can buy another, Annabelle! But she was undeterred.
Please RT! Help Ivanka get her earring back! @IvankaTrump @TiffanyATrump @realDonaldTrump @RNCinCLE @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/x8goMAV1Rv— Annabelle Marie (@nogentlewoman) July 21, 2016
Finally, sweet success. The earring was reunited with its rightful owner. And a photo opportunity was had.
Thank you for helping us get the earring back to its owner! Only trying to be honest and kind here, life is good :) pic.twitter.com/LwGtndCHJa— Annabelle Marie (@nogentlewoman) July 21, 2016
What a heartwarming tale.
Donald Trump didn’t seem displeased with his daughter despite her carelessness, offering her a hearty congratulations.
