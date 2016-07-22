Story from People

Here's A Positive Thing That Happened At The RNC

Michael Hafford
This week’s Republican National Convention went less than smoothly. Ted Cruz was booed, a South Dakota delegate facepalmed when Trump’s nomination was announced, and Ivanka Trump lost an earring.

Settle in, because this is going to be a bumpy ride.

Ohio student and Twitter user Annabelle Marie found the potential first daughter’s earring under her seat at the RNC. Look, here it is.


She didn’t get a response, so she tweeted again, this time including Today show journalist Savannah Guthrie.


The quest continued, with Annabelle posting more and more pictures emphasizing that the earring was indeed Trump’s. She can buy another, Annabelle! But she was undeterred.

Finally, sweet success. The earring was reunited with its rightful owner. And a photo opportunity was had.


What a heartwarming tale.

Donald Trump didn’t seem displeased with his daughter despite her carelessness, offering her a hearty congratulations.

