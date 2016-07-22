Now There's Motorized Luggage You Can Ride Around The Airport

It’s hard to say which is the most stressful part about being at the airport: getting to your gate or handling your luggage? With an invention called Modobag, these two problems solve themselves, and it’s over halfway to its Indiegogo goal.
The creators of Modobag describe it as “the world’s only motorized, smart and connected carry-on.” Put simply, it’s luggage you can ride. Boasting a speed of eight miles per hour — that’s three times faster than the average time it takes to walk — Modobag comes with some neat bonus features, like GPRS-GSM tracking and LED lights, so losing your luggage is a thing of the past. It also comes with dual USB charging ports, so riders can stay connected while they’re on the move, and don’t have to fight for a space near the airport’s limited charging stations. Plus, it's totally FAA, TSA, UN and IATA compliant.
Modobag can travel up to six miles at a time, which is more than enough room for travelers to make their connecting flights while also stopping for a snack. Although it’s unclear exactly how much the Modobag would retail for, a donation of $995 gives customers the perk of being one of the first people to receive the invention. Other perks include t-shirts, chargers, and up to five Modobags at a time.
Plus, it’s just a whole lot of fun, even if it’s a little unconventional. If your only hesitation is that you might look stupid riding it, remember: there are people out there on hover boards.
