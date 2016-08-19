Mr. Robot, in its second season on USA, is a powerhouse of paranoia and doubt.



Our hero, Elliot, is at constant war with the hallucination of his father, Mr. Robot, who inspires him to commit crimes and generally wreak havoc. Basically the whole first season passed without us realizing that Mr. Robot was a Fight Club-style illusion, but now that cat's out of the bag and banging around Elliot's subconscious.



We're left with a set of characters stuck in the aftermath of the worst cyber attack in US history. Evil Corporation, the show's first-season villain, is reeling and the government seems almost powerless to fix things. But questions abound about what happened, what F Society is up to, and basic facts of Elliot's reality. The show is full of red herrings, cryptic half-truths, and ripe for speculation. What happened to Tyrell Wellick? How do Leon and Elliot know each other? Where is Elliot, anyways?



What follows is all the fan theories fit to print, focused on untangling the thickly-woven web of lies, deceit, and outright hallucinations.





