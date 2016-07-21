Hayden Panettiere Sues Dog-Sitter For Giving Her Dogs Away

Hayden Panettiere is reportedly suing her dog-sitter on claims that the caregiver gave away her two dogs.
According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Tia Brooks filed a lawsuit against Panettiere for $8,500 in unpaid services. But Panettiere fired back with her own suit, claiming Brooks not only gave her dogs away, but also continued to charge her for their care.
Panettiere had rescued the two dogs in question and asked Brooks to care for them while the actress worked on finding each of them a home, paying Brooks $30 a day for her services.
Panettiere's lawyer claims that after putting an ad on Craigslist last month, Brooks was able to find the dogs a home, but continued to bill his client. The Nashville star's lawyer says that Brooks not only billed his client for her daily fee, but asked for additional compensation to buy items such as "dog bones, bug spray, tick control, dog beds," and other things.
Brooks reportedly disputes Panettiere's claims, and says much of the money was going toward veterinary bills after one of the dogs got sick. A letter to the court from Panettiere's lawyer claims that Brooks spent six years caring for the dogs and made a total of $119,335.88.
Refinery29 has reached out to Panettiere's publicist for comment, but has not heard back at this time.
