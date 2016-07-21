Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese just got engaged. The 38-year-old actor — who played Cady Heron's friend Damian in the 2004 teen comedy — proposed to his now-fiancé Joseph Bradley Phillips in the most thoughtful setting: at the Starbucks where they first met.
The couple posted the simple (but well choreographed) setup online. After ordering, the pair stood next to the pickup station, where a barista offered Phillips a "new drink" to try. When he said yes, Franzese popped off the lid to reveal a ring.
The moment was documented in a video posted to YouTube.
According to the video, Franzese and Phillips met at this particular Starbucks in North Hollywood two years ago. Phillips is a fashion stylist.
Because we're corny and can't resist: four candy canes for Glen Coco, none for Gretchen Weiners, and major kudos for a cute Starbucks proposal go to Daniel Franzese!
