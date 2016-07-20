Remember Jon Gosselin? Jezebel reports that he now works as a cook at a Lancaster, PA, location of T.G.I. Friday’s.
Gosselin rose to reality TV fame in 2005, when the Discovery Channel aired a special called Surviving Sextuplets and Twins, which documented Jon and his then-wife Kate Gosselin’s journey as parents of six new babies and four-year-old twin girls. Of course, the success of that led to the spin-off reality show, Jon and Kate Plus 8 (which was moved to TLC after two seasons). Don’t pretend you didn’t watch religiously; those kids were CUTE.
At the time of the show, the Gosselin patriarch worked as an IT Analyst, but seems to have gotten off-track (professionally and personally) following his very public and very dramatic divorce from Kate in 2009.
He has occasionally resurfaced in the tabloids — remember when he shot at that paparazzo? — but it had been a while since we'd heard his name before today. He told E! News, "I took the job at Friday's because my friend needed help in the kitchen for the sauté line. I've always been passionate about cooking, and I ended up donating that paycheck to various children's charities in my area."
Scott Trompeter, the location’s general manager, seemed to confirm that account, telling Page Six, “He works here because he likes to cook. He cooks during the day for me and sometimes here and there. He’s done a great job the last couple of months.” Apparently it’s a good gig for Gosselin, as it gives him time to focus on his “DJ career.”
