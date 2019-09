Do you know that feeling when you're in no mood to be fucked with? That feeling is all of this episode, wrapped in a tasty New Jersey shell (which undoubtedly tastes very much like pepperoni). The action begins at the first national monument commemorating LGBTQ rights, the Stonewall Inn , on Coming Out Day. Julie and Billy are unhappy, as always, and so have decided to attend a party for the opening of Kevin Smith's jorts emporium, which is relaunching Bugle Boy jeans in Hoboken, NJ Julie goes with her mom, Marilyn, to get a free student haircut (shout-out to Bumble & Bumble!), which ends with Marilyn having a pixie(ish) cut and Julie getting a hair-helmet perm. Yes, we know no one has gotten a perm since the mid-'90s, but apparently a certain slew of Jersey girls are still doing that. And so begins what one might assume will be a half hour of jokes about Jersey. Except that Julie discovers her perfect audience in a crew of Jersey girls with sky-high hair while Billy finds Mark Consuelos playing the perfect mixture of a gay guy and a cast member from The Jersey Shore.