Meanwhile, Quinn is still trying to drive a wedge between Coleman and Rachel. She asks her boyfriend, John, to approach Coleman about future television development work — under the condition that he leaves Everlasting without Rachel. John follows up, and Coleman, a little swayed that Adam's back on set, takes the meeting. Rachel walks in on this happening and it plants a seed of doubt about whether or not she can trust Coleman, which makes it harder for her to resist Adam, who is, by the way, the same super babe as he was last season, just with slightly longer hair.



Darius is still upset with Rachel about what happened in Alabama, which means he's not playing to the cameras, so Adam winds up charming the ladies in the hot tub. But it's really clear that this "good guy" routine is all about wooing Rachel, which riles up Coleman even more. To make matters worse, Yael seems to have taken a shine to the former suitor, sidling up to him after the jacuzzi talk. But she keeps getting creepier, wanting Adam to tell her the details about what happened last season; she's got something up her sleeve, it seems. Luckily, he senses it and walks away.



As the episode continues, the contestants are filming their pitches for their solo dates with Darius. Adam helps sway him to choose Chantal, who wants to have a faux Venice/gondola evening, which is going great until Chantal decides that she's going to let loose a handful of her fiancé's ashes into the wind. They wind up all over Darius, who freaks out and gets out of the boat. Romeo has been called back to the set to help manage Darius, and together they decide to get the hell out of the mansion. On the way out, they run into Tiffany and Yael, who are already a little drunk. The foursome takes the Bentley parked in the driveway and heads off into the night — which is where everything takes a major turn for the worse.

