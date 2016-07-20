Like Blue, Summertime takes place in France. But Summertime's story is brought to life by a female writer and director, Catherine Corsini, who — contrasting against Blue's contemporary setting — kicks off the film in the early 1970s, at the cusp of a young woman's adulthood. Delphine, 25, is a provincial French girl who quietly grew up on her parents' farm guarding a secret: She prefers women to the local boy who is patiently waiting to ask for her hand in marriage.



After Delphine's father reminds her that "loneliness is a terrible thing," Delphine decides to finally leave her hometown and set out for Paris. She's instantly wide-eyed and eager; the actress, Izïa Higelin, does a fantastic job at translating the desperate thirst we all have at a certain stage of our lives to discover a wider world full of grand adventures. "Paris is an incredible city," Delphine writes in a letter to send back home. "I live three months in one week."



Delphine's infatuation with her new world is mostly due to those she meets participating in the women's movement, which is in full swing in the '70s. The city's underground is a swirl of feminist folk songs and pro-women, pro-choice speeches. Soon, Delphine meets Carole (Cécile De France), the woman who arouses the sexual desires she'd hoped to bury. Delphine and Carole soon tumble into a rapturous love affair. Their hunger is fervent, their chemistry electric. But while the romantic scenes in Blue were more explicitly about sex, Summertime feels more tightly ensconced in intimacy. When Delphine and Carole spend an afternoon in Delphine's tiny apartment laughing and eating crackers, the scene feels nostalgic, familiar. We get an insight into the minutiae of their relationship in a way that feels even more realistic than Blue: Corsini pays special attention to their body language, their languid summer days, and the intrinsic personality differences that come from being people from two completely different worlds.



