From L.A.’s club scene to Coachella’s bohemian wonderland, Mija is making some serious waves. The Phoenix native first made waves in 2014 after slaying a coveted set with Skrillex at the Bonnaroo music festival.
She’s since established herself as a dynamic fixture in the electronic music world, dropping original tracks and skyrocketing to levels of notoriety often unseen by women in the dude-dominated DJ universe. Female DJs are still too far and few between.
Though she says that she’s encountered sexist doubts about her talent as a producer, Mija seems unfazed by industry bias. Even her stage name represents her resilience — the nickname was first given to her by a cheating ex. She broke up with him, pocketed the catchy moniker, moved to L.A., and has been dominating ever since.
Isn't living successfully the best revenge?
