As he mentions during a conversation with Naz in his spacious cell filled with phones, drugs, and leather-bound books (literally), he knows and controls a lot of people on the streets. His comments seem weighty. Could he perhaps know any of the men that Naz ran into while he was with Andrea before the murder? Next week, Naz will have to decide if he wants to play Freddy's games or not. In the good man's own words, “Nasir, do you want my protection? Or do you prefer dead in the shower with your brains bashed in and guts on the floor? It’s up to you.”



While I don't think Naz's father's friends, the other owners of the cab, are responsible for Andrea's death, I do believe they are about to play a major role in making things worse for Naz. They're definitely going to throw a wrench in this already-wonky justice system. They are desperate to get that cab back.



I still believe Andrea's stepdad, Don Taylor, is a suspect. He stands calmly and quietly next to Detective Box while they read out the charges against Naz in a live broadcast. They describe the crime as "sexual in nature" and quickly identifying Naz as "Muslim." Does Taylor not need an alibi? Why did he lie about recognizing Andrea's body? He says he lives in Queens — does he know Freddy?