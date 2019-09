The cat! The inmates! The lawyer!The plot shifts and clues this week were fairly subtle, leaving many questions unanswered. I keep running through seemingly brief moments that I just can't get out of my head.In "A Dark Crate," we see Naz (try to) settle into Riker's Island, observe the domino-effect of his arrest on his family, and revisit the crime scene with attorney John Stone.As I said last week, this is a slow-moving show, meant to be an eight-part movie, so instead of summarizing the play-by-plays of each hour-long episode, we're plotting out all the new clues, suspects, and reemerging information.So, follow along every week for a collective brainstorm.We're also posting all our crazy theories here (and some that you guys submitted!) We finally got to meet Michael K. Williams' character,, a.k.a. Freddy. A former boxing champion, his nickname was "The King of Queens," according to a fictional cover of The New York Post he hung in his prison cell.It's clear that Freddy ruled more than just the boxing ring. He was in charge of the streets, as well. After an arrest for armed robbery and possession of crack cocaine, he has made himself at home in the creaky corridors of Rikers. Where Freddy goes, he is feared and respected. He has the security guards under his thumb and is sleeping with the main female officer of their unit. It's clear to Naz after only brief encounters with the jailhouse celebrity that the guards aren't in charge — this is Freddy's prison.Naz is smart enough to know that he won't survive prison without cozying up to Freddy, but what will that mean? Why is Freddy so interested in Naz? (He gives him a pair of shoes "for traction.") Obviously, Freddy himself could not have killed Andrea Cornish, but it wouldn't be that shocking if he knew the person who did.