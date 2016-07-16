First Case Of Female-To-Male Sexually Transmitted Zika Found In NYC

Here's yet another reason to practice safe sex: The first case of female-to-male case of sexually transmitted Zika virus has been confirmed in New York City, according to Gothamist.
The CDC announced on Friday that a woman in her 20s is believed to have transmitted the virus to a male partner during unprotected sex the day that she returned from an area with an active Zika outbreak. The unidentified woman began experiencing symptoms the next day and tested positive for Zika. Her partner tested positive for Zika a week later.
“The timing and sequence of events support female-to-male Zika virus transmission,” the CDC report concludes. “This case represents the first reported occurrence of female-to-male sexual transmission of Zika virus.”
Though Zika is known to be sexually transmissible, it was previously unknown if women could transmit the virus, as it can stay alive longer in semen than vaginal fluid. The CDC has recommended that men who have been in areas with a Zika outbreak abstain from sex for eight weeks to six months after returning, but as of now makes no similar recommendations to women.
In the meantime, the CDC is doing research into the sexual transmission of the disease with the help of a few good men. The health organization is calling for men with a history of Zika to donate their semen for research. Apparently, the program already has more than three dozen takers.
