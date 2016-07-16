Say hi to America's first Hello Kitty Café. Located outside the Irvine Spectrum shopping center in Southern California, the pop-up dessert spot looks like Kitty White could've designed it herself. Stateside Sanrio fans won't be disappointed by the adorable outpost.
The walk-up café is constructed from a pink shipping container that opens up to reveal a counter and dining patio. A pink-and-white striped awning shades customers who sit behind a bow-emblazoned barricade. Tuxedo Sam, the penguin, and Hello Kitty sitting atop a pile of pastries flank either side of the al fresco eatery.
Menu items stay true to theme. The café's signature strawberry mint lemonade; peach, and passion fruit iced teas come in Hello Kitty cups; straws are bright pink, of course. Along with other cookies and cakes, miniature apple pies are topped with a Hello Kitty-shaped crust and strawberry streusel pastry puffs are accessorized with Kitty's bright-red bows.
Racked L.A. reports The Hello Kitty Café will remain open at the Irvine location for a year. Fans can also find Kitty-approved donuts, macarons, and other sweets at the Hello Kitty food truck stationed outside California's Glendale Galleria through July.
The walk-up café is constructed from a pink shipping container that opens up to reveal a counter and dining patio. A pink-and-white striped awning shades customers who sit behind a bow-emblazoned barricade. Tuxedo Sam, the penguin, and Hello Kitty sitting atop a pile of pastries flank either side of the al fresco eatery.
Menu items stay true to theme. The café's signature strawberry mint lemonade; peach, and passion fruit iced teas come in Hello Kitty cups; straws are bright pink, of course. Along with other cookies and cakes, miniature apple pies are topped with a Hello Kitty-shaped crust and strawberry streusel pastry puffs are accessorized with Kitty's bright-red bows.
Racked L.A. reports The Hello Kitty Café will remain open at the Irvine location for a year. Fans can also find Kitty-approved donuts, macarons, and other sweets at the Hello Kitty food truck stationed outside California's Glendale Galleria through July.
Advertisement