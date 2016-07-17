When I find myself daydreaming of products that I wish existed and actually worked for me, a texture spray that smells amazing, doesn't leave a weird, sticky residue behind, and gives my clean hair a three-day-unwashed look without any of the associated greasiness is on the top of the list. So when I heard about the Down & Out Dirty Spray from IGK, I assumed it was too good to be true, but I also knew I had to try it. Would this finally be the one that gave my flat hair the cool-girl texture I need before I attempt to copy Ashley Benson's perfect choppy lob?



A quick scan through the Instagram accounts of all the top hairstylists is all it takes to realize just how big a moment messy bedhead is having — and while I'm not totally about jumping on every trend bandwagon, this is one I want to be on. Sadly, most texturizing sprays (and I feel like I tried them all) just haven't worked on my straight hair; they've always left it sticky. But when I got my hands on this, everything changed.



It adds grit, hold, and texture to my hair instantly. Think full body, but not quite Brigitte Bardot. It's piecey texture without slickness or shine. Best of all, it's not full of harmful gunk: This baby is paraben- and sulfate-free. It also eliminates all gross odors — a fact of life when you're walking through NYC streets every day — because it smells so damn good. All the products in the IGK line are meant to evoke a city; this one comes from the Miami range (there's also NYC and L.A.), and it's as beachy, warm, and sexy as you'd expect.



Now, I'm just crossing my fingers that I never run out (fat chance, at the rate I reach for this stuff) and this game-changer doesn't get discontinued in my lifetime. My hair has never looked better, and I don't want to think about going back.



IGK Down & Out Dirty Spray, $29, available at Sephora.