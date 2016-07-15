Being out and about in public with a baby isn't always a picnic — not only do you have a small, fussy human to deal with, but depending on that fussy human's mood, you may also be subject to the anger and judgment of strangers. But one mom's Facebook post is going viral for the opposite reason: a gesture of kindness from a stranger that changed her day and is warming hearts across the internet.
Coty Vincent, a mom to two young twins, needed to rent a car after a hit-and-run incident. Since she didn't have a double stroller, an Enterprise employee named John offered to hold one of her sons while he helped her out.
It gets cuter: It turns out, John is himself a twin, and he told Vincent that his twin sister is his best friend. "One of the most compassionate and caring people I've ever met. We need more people like John who go that extra step," Vincent wrote in her Facebook post.
Since she shared the touching moment, the post has received 10,000 likes and counting, and was picked up by Love What Matters, a website that shares "love in all forms." The post has even caught the attention of Enterprise's corporate office, which promised that "magic is in the making" for the employee who went above and beyond.
Vincent also used her post to remind us all that when an opportunity presents itself to do something kind, "Be a John."
