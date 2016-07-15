Walking And Talking Tells The Hardest Truth About Friendship

Where once they walked through life side by side, these two women are now hesitantly circling each other. Everything looks the same: They get lunch and go wedding-dress shopping. Laura and Frank go up to Amelia’s family lake house, though she sort of has to drag them. The routines and traditions of the women's friendship remain intact, but where once there was a sacred ease, there is now a growing tension. In fact, it’s not that everything has suddenly changed, but that they can no longer ignore all the changes that have already happened.



That’s what makes this movie — despite all its answering machine-based subplots — so timeless. It says the things we just can’t (and maybe shouldn’t) say to each other: I hate that you are moving on. I even hate that I am moving on. It is an arrow to the heart of every woman who has watched a friend step off their shared path and deeper into her own life. It stings us all with equal measure, because we have each been both that friend who walks away and the one left behind. We will all leave and be left so many times, before death does all of us part. The only true tragedy is that we never seem to leave each other behind simultaneously. Would that make it any easier?



Back on my couch, I looked at all the empty space around me, save for the corner where my cat sat, blinking. (“You’d better not get cancer, asshole.”) I thought of my friends, out at networking happy hours, making dinner with their partners, preparing for big meetings the next day, or even watching movies with other friends. I thought of all the ways they’d stretched away from me, and how I’d done the same — not for any lack of love, but for love of other, very important things: relationships, careers, the dreams that keep us up at night, and the risks we take to seize them. Reaching for those things creates an inevitable distance, and the only comfort is knowing that everyone else is doing the same thing, and all of us sometimes wind up alone on the couch on a Tuesday night. I felt at once surrounded by the absence of my friends and their proximity, both just as real and constant. A constellation.



Walking and Talking ends with a reckoning of sorts, because this is a movie, after all. But while the love between these women prevails, it’s not love’s sweetness but its sadness which ultimately brings them back together. Both of them feel lonely and unmoored without the other. And both recognize they have indeed lost each other, in a way, and will never share the same exact closeness they once had. The only way to save their friendship is to accept that aching distance, trusting they will always be stars in one another’s orbit.

