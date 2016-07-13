The Walking Dead’s sixth season finished on one hell of cliffhanger. Big bad Negan was revealed and then totally domed somebody with a spiked bat. But who?
While there are some definite theories about the survivors, we know someone will no longer be joining us. The showrunners went to insane lengths to hide Negan’s victim, filming deaths for 11 possible victims.
The first promotional photo for the seventh season is a photo of Negan wielding the bat like he’s Babe Ruth calling his shot. And executive producer and director Greg Nicotero confirms that we won’t have to wait long to find out whose head played the baseball.
“Yes, who was at the receiving end of Negan’s bat will be revealed in the first episode,” Nicotero tells EW.
Nicotero also says that we’ll be seeing a lot of Negan, who was hidden for the vast majority of last season, and that he’s going to be quite a spectacle.
“Negan is that kind of guy,” Nicotero tells EW. “He’s the kind of guy who imagines himself on stage at a high school production and he loves every second of it. So, I don’t really see a lot of quiet contemplative moments with Negan. I feel like with Negan it’s really going to be about him gesticulating and him sort of relishing in the sound of his own voice while he commands the stage in front of whoever’s alive.”
