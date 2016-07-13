Why This People Magazine Reporter Finally Snapped

Any plans I had are out the window. I settle in and dial, praying for callbacks and for no abusive “I’m not talking to you, tabloid scum!” responses. Why would any of them spill to a stranger about a celebrity’s behavior? A lot of them won’t. It takes hours or days to get one good interview, let alone two or three.



The good news is you have a team working alongside you. One colleague is calling publicists to ask for insider information or a comment, others are checking with sources who might know the actors, and a writer might be putting together a story based on how we think it will turn out, so all we will need to do is plug in reporting as it comes in.



As for those big, intimate sit-downs with A-listers such as Matthew McConaughey or Melissa McCarthy? They’re generally reserved for select senior staffers. Most of my chats with mega-stars over the years have been at press junkets (where celebrities meet with journalist after journalist in beige-colored, five-star hotels for 15-minute increments) or parties where I’d have maybe five minutes to coax a good quote out of a subject. These celeb-filled events seem glamorous — you can reach out and touch Uma Thurman or the actors from Twilight — but you’re there to get quotes, not party with the stars. And celebrities are experts at dodging, spinning, and providing canned statements meant to protect their images. If they talk to you, they often supply sanitized, pre-planned comments on whatever they think they’ll be asked about on a given night.



You have to tread carefully during these encounters. I was sent to an event to interview an A-list news personality who’d just started dating someone new, and my editors advised me to use my judgment about broaching the topic — we knew she was unlikely to talk about him and might even get angry if asked. I opted to go for it, making a joke and keeping it light and friendly. “Hi, Newswoman! You might want to slap me for this (ha ha), but I have to ask — how’s it going with your new man?”



She curled her upper lip, raised her hand, and smacked me across the face — as gently as one can, but still. Then, she walked away. Not my most shining red carpet moment.