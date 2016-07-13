The wolves that prowl Wall Street aren't exclusively male. Equity, director Meera Menon's drama about women on Wall St., follows the ladies that stomp through the streets of New York's Financial District.



Investment banker Naomi Bishop (Anna Gunn of Breaking Bad) likes money. In and out of the office, she's surrounded by cash and people who procure it. What's perceived as aggression by her male peers is really Naomi's ambition. When the movie starts, she's been passed over for a promotion, and she's looking to make waves with a lucrative (but risky) tech IPO.



In this exclusive clip, Naomi sits down for drinks with an old friend from school who now works as a federal prosecutor. Samantha — played by Orange Is the New Black's Alysia Reiner — isn't entirely forthcoming about the reason she wants to reconnect. Sam's busy sniffing out white collar financial crime, and her investigation has led to questions about Naomi's boyfriend, another power player on Wall St. The second Naomi perceives an ulterior motive, the tension between the two becomes palpable.



Equity stars Anna Gunn, James Purefoy (Hap and Leonard), Sarah Megan Thomas (Backwards), and Alysia Reiner (Orange Is the New Black). The movie hits theaters July 29.



