Forget Seamless. Pretty soon, you'll be able to print your pizza order.
According to Fast Casual, 3-D printed pizza could be on its way. Pasquale Cozzolino, the executive chef at Ribalta Neapolitan Restaurant, is teaming up with 3-D printing company BeeHex, Inc. Together, they're developing 3-D printed pizzas for the masses.
"The company developmental prototype prints oven-ready pizzas in any shape imaginable in under four minutes," boasts Fast Casual. If that doesn't sound fast enough for your pizza-enjoyment needs, you should know that BeeHex is trying to make a 3-D food printing kiosk that can create pizzas every 60 seconds.
It's still working on what ingredients would be best for your pizza of the future, but apparently, Beehex considered using yeast that's been aged for 80 years.
"We are excited to be working with such an inventive and forward-thinking company," said Cozzolino. "I am looking forward to using my experience in the culinary industry to create a pizza that can be 3-D printed without sacrificing quality ingredients and taste."
According to Fast Casual, 3-D printed pizza could be on its way. Pasquale Cozzolino, the executive chef at Ribalta Neapolitan Restaurant, is teaming up with 3-D printing company BeeHex, Inc. Together, they're developing 3-D printed pizzas for the masses.
"The company developmental prototype prints oven-ready pizzas in any shape imaginable in under four minutes," boasts Fast Casual. If that doesn't sound fast enough for your pizza-enjoyment needs, you should know that BeeHex is trying to make a 3-D food printing kiosk that can create pizzas every 60 seconds.
It's still working on what ingredients would be best for your pizza of the future, but apparently, Beehex considered using yeast that's been aged for 80 years.
"We are excited to be working with such an inventive and forward-thinking company," said Cozzolino. "I am looking forward to using my experience in the culinary industry to create a pizza that can be 3-D printed without sacrificing quality ingredients and taste."
The future is now, people. If you print it, you can eat it.
Advertisement