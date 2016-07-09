In the world of reality television, it can sometimes seem like everyone is just out for their 15 minutes of fame and, ahem, a paycheck or two. But Bachelorette contestant Derek Peth, a 29-year-old commercial banker who was eliminated during the sixth episode of the series' 12th season, is determined to use his time in the spotlight for a good cause: supporting victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
In a recent interview with Bustle, Peth explains that his best friend, Mark, recently lost his sister, Brenda — whom Derek also knew very well — to suicide. "She had worked very closely for years with women that had been victims of domestic violence, domestic assault, and sexual assault, so it was a very important thing to her," Peth explained. "She was such a giving, caring person and she, in her own life, didn’t have the support she needed recently and actually committed suicide."
Understandably distraught, the former Bachelorette contestant told the publication that, at first, he didn't know how to help his friend, besides sending love. But when the grieving family decided to begin requesting donations to be used in support of the causes that Brenda held so dear, Peth decided immediately to use his recent launch into the public eye to help.
"I was like, 'I gotta get other people involved in this, somehow,'" Peth told Bustle. "I’ve been given somewhat of a platform to speak from and if this isn’t the right reason to — I’m here for the 'right reasons' — if this isn’t the right reason to utilize that, then what is?"
Peth ultimately decided to set up a GoFundMe page in honor of his friend's sister. All donations to the page will go to local Iowa charities that help survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault — the causes that were unequivocally the most important to Brenda.
"My hope is just to show Mark and his family some love and show them how much I want [Brenda's] name to be remembered in the most positive light possible," Peth explained. "And for her to be able to help, through her story, as many women as possible, even though she’s no longer here with us."
