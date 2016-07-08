Dealing With The Emotional Aftermath Of Black Death

If you’re lucky (like I was) you go to work and don’t have to suffer through any corporate conversations about race. Last year, my co-working space sent an email blast about a gathering for the Charleston shooting. The last sentence read, “Good times assured to be had by all :) It’s going to be chill, and we can feel all the feels.” Yuck.



That’s the problem with these types of conversations. For many non-black people, these killings are just talking points and a way for them to show how aware and compassionate they are. They want to “feel all the feels,” as if the real deaths of Black people are a plot point in an after-school special. For us, though, the fact that we are being hunted is not a rhetorical device. We’re faced with this pain every day. The threat is constantly on our minds: Don’t wear a hoodie. Don’t play your music too loud. Don’t ask for help. Don’t…exist.

