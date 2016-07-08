

It's been a few years since we've seen Julia Stiles, and we're happy to see her back on the big screen — and here at the Refinery29 offices. The actress stopped by our Facebook Live studio this week to talk about her upcoming role in Jason Bourne (in theaters July 29).



After a brief hiatus from the franchise — neither she nor Matt Damon appear in the fourth installment — Stiles chatted with us about the return of her character, Nicky. "She has decided to be a rebel and take charge," Stiles said. "She's gotten into this anarchist...hacking world and has uncovered threatening information that she wants to expose."



Of course, her role an ex-CIA agent required some training. "We did a lot of practicing with the motorcycle because, even though I'm the passenger, it's still harder than it looks," she said of her high-action scenes with Damon. "There was some fight choreography with a really amazing stunt coordinator. I'm very happy to leave [the stunts] up to more skilled and professional people."



Stiles also stuck around to play a rapid-fire game of 29 questions (Spoiler alert: She wears both heels and flats and loves a high ponytail.), but we couldn't let her go without asking about the possibility of a Save the Last Dance 2. While she stayed mum on plans for a sequel, she did say she connects with her cast mates from time to time.



"[We keep in touch] sort of distantly because I don't live in L.A.," she said. "But when I'm there and I happen to go to a screening and I run into Kerry Washington, we catch up. I got a shout-out from Sean Patrick Thomas on Good Morning America recently, and that was a nice surprise!"



