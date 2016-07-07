Professional Athletes Get Real About Body Image In Nude ESPN Feature

"I know I don’t have the six-packs and the eight-packs and all that…but I’m perfectly fine with what I am," NFL athlete Vince Wilfork said in the new ESPN the Magazine Body Issue. "If people can look at me, look at a guy that’s 325-plus doing an issue like this, I’m pretty sure that they might have a little confidence after seeing that it’s okay to be who you are."



Wilfork is one of 19 athletes (10 men and nine women) featured in the buff in the eighth annual edition of the Body Issue, which aims to celebrate a diverse set of athletic body types. Other athletes featured include U.S. women’s national soccer team forward Christen Press, and Olympians Nathan Adrian and April Ross.



Among those featured is basketball star Dwyane Wade, who made it clear that even world-class athletes can have reservations about their bodies.



"It’s bigger than me showing my body off," he told the magazine. "That’s not as important to me as telling a story of overcoming a fear. It hopefully gives someone confidence to really be their authentic self."