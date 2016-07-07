Update: Jim Carrey released a statement Thursday decrying the degree to which people have pried into the private lives of his loved ones.
"When I came to Hollywood to make it as a comedian, I soon learned that the details of my private life would be handed out to the media like free dinner vouchers," Carrey said in a statement. "I never dreamed that the people I love most in the world would also be on the menu. What a shame."
This article was originally published on July 6, 2016.
In September of 2015, Jim Carrey's ex-girlfriend, makeup artist Cathriona White, died by suicide in Los Angeles. While a note was found by police on the scene at the time of her death, the details were unavailable. Today, the note has been released, along with autopsy and toxicology reports procured by People magazine.
Advertisement
White, 30, died a week after she and Carrey, 53, broke up.
Carrey hasn't commented since the contents of the note have been made public. He had this to say to People about his former girlfriend's passing in 2015.
"She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled. My heart goes out to her family and friends and to everyone who loved and cared about her."
"She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled. My heart goes out to her family and friends and to everyone who loved and cared about her."
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Advertisement