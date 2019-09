"I am a big fangirl of Tess's — she's gorgeous, and she is intelligent, and I realized that we were at this same stage of our pregnancies and people were shaming both of us for our sizes," she told Elle, explaining that she posted the photos because she was tired of "the general idea that women's bodies are somehow public property."Ultimately, she tells Elle, her goal was also to dispel the "fear-based" narrative about working out while pregnant."The female body is the ultimate endurance athlete. People were just not thinking about pregnancy like that," she said. "They were thinking about it in terms of a symptomatic experience, and not one of growth. I want to share this really positive, supportive experience with people, while communicating that this is possible for anyone."Aäe, who has since given birth , added: "I knew there would be a lot of athletes out there looking for a positive story."Although the photo was posted a month ago, it's still going viral, which speaks to how much it resonates with people. After all, Aäe is right: There's no such thing as a "normal" body, let alone a normal pregnant body.