Demi Lovato dropped a surprise single Thursday on Spotify and Apple Music. "Body Say" is the first single the singer has released since kicking off her tour with Nick Jonas on June 29 in Atlanta.
"I wrote and recorded #BodySay a couple weeks ago and wanted you guys to hear it right away…whats the point in waiting anymore," the singer tweeted. Lovato then sent out links to the track for Spotify, Apple Music, and eventually Google Play.
"I wrote and recorded #BodySay a couple weeks ago and wanted you guys to hear it right away…whats the point in waiting anymore," the singer tweeted. Lovato then sent out links to the track for Spotify, Apple Music, and eventually Google Play.
"Body Say" is a sensual pop take that's more sleek than Confident's "Cool For The Summer." According to E! News, the song was produced by Sir Nolan and co-written by Nolan, Lovato and Simon Wilcox.
"You can touch me with slow hands / Speed it up, baby, make me sweat," Lovato sings. "Dreamland, take me there cause I want your sex / If my body had a say, I wouldn't turn away."
The singer also posted outtakes from the single's cover shoot. The cover image shows Lovato's nude back in bed.
"You can touch me with slow hands / Speed it up, baby, make me sweat," Lovato sings. "Dreamland, take me there cause I want your sex / If my body had a say, I wouldn't turn away."
The singer also posted outtakes from the single's cover shoot. The cover image shows Lovato's nude back in bed.
Advertisement
Advertisement