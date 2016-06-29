'90s nostalgia is taking over and we definitely aren’t mad about it. Pepsi is the latest brand to jump on the trend, attempting to reel in millennials with the rerelease of Crystal Pepsi. Remember that?
The clear soft drink was originally released in 1992 and was an immediate hit. The trend was short-lived, however, as Pepsi discontinued the drink the following year. According to a press release, we can expect the beverage's exciting return to store shelves on August 8, but it will only be available for a limited time in the U.S. and Canada. The brand did a soft re-launch last year, but it was tied to a sweepstakes, so this is the first time the general public will be able to actually go out and buy a bottle.
Possibly even more exciting than the relaunch, Pepsi is blessing us with a very '90s computer game called The Crystal Pepsi Trail that will totally transport you right back to your family’s Gateway 2000. The game is inspired by The Oregon Trail. In it, you’ll encounter obstacles only '90s kids can relate to, like Tamagotchi death. Remember how tragic that was? The game will be released on July 7, so go ahead and cancel your summer plans.
