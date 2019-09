We’ve seen some crazy things done to popsicles. We’ve added booze and turned them into breakfast , but this new trendy popsicle from a West Village restaurant is like nothing we could have ever imagined. Springbone Kitchen has quickly become known for its healthy broth-based dishes, but a hot bowl of broth is probably the last thing you want on a summer day. That's why Springbone founder Jordan Feldman and his team came up with this utterly unusual new way to consume the healthy substance . This week, the restaurant started selling beef-broth popsicles. Feldman told The New York Post that the popsicles are made with one-third cup of beef bone broth and a mix of coconut milk, pomegranate juice, raspberry puree, and maple syrup. According to Feldman, you can’t taste the broth that's present in the pops. He says , “It’s there, but it’s totally overwhelmed by the other flavors.”Like all items on Springbone’s menu, these popsicles are gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free. The fruit used in the mixture is 100% organic, and the broth is made from grass-fed, free-range, hormone- and antibiotic-free beef.We’re actually tempted to try this strange summer treat. Would you?