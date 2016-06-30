We’ve seen some crazy things done to popsicles. We’ve added booze and turned them into breakfast, but this new trendy popsicle from a West Village restaurant is like nothing we could have ever imagined.
Springbone Kitchen has quickly become known for its healthy broth-based dishes, but a hot bowl of broth is probably the last thing you want on a summer day. That's why Springbone founder Jordan Feldman and his team came up with this utterly unusual new way to consume the healthy substance. This week, the restaurant started selling beef-broth popsicles.
Feldman told The New York Post that the popsicles are made with one-third cup of beef bone broth and a mix of coconut milk, pomegranate juice, raspberry puree, and maple syrup. According to Feldman, you can’t taste the broth that's present in the pops. He says, “It’s there, but it’s totally overwhelmed by the other flavors.”
Like all items on Springbone’s menu, these popsicles are gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free. The fruit used in the mixture is 100% organic, and the broth is made from grass-fed, free-range, hormone- and antibiotic-free beef.
We’re actually tempted to try this strange summer treat. Would you?
