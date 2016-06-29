The IKEA Food Truck Could Be Heading To A Town Near You This Summer

Instead of going to IKEA for those Swedish meatballs smothered in lingonberry sauce, let IKEA come to you.
In a press release, IKEA announced it's rolling out its #TogetherWeEat food truck this summer. The truck will make stops in Chicago and New York in hopes of bringing people together for one hassle-free meal, no assembly required.
“We wanted to allow consumers to taste a variety of delicious and healthy food options found at IKEA Restaurants and IKEA Swedish Food Markets,” Peter Ho, head of food-product development at IKEA U.S., said. “But even more than that, we wanted to create an environment that encourages people to gather and enjoy these treats together.”
The trucks will offer pop-up seating and not one, but three kinds of meatballs. The classic kottbullar with lingonberry, the Veggie California Stack with avocado and vegan mayo, and the Buffalo Chicken Bite, with hot sauce and blue cheese, will all be available.
The meatballs will be free, and even better, available without having to wander hours around the store wondering where you can find the poängs.
The IKEA food truck will be in Chicago on July 23 and 24 for Wicker Park Fest and the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on July 30.
Can't make those events? IKEA also promises the truck will be making "surprise" stops at various locations in these two cities, so be on the lookout.
