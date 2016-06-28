On the last weekend in June, cat lovers united at The Reef to attend the second annual CatConLA: an event notably lacking in actual cats. It wasn’t a completely dry weekend — VIPs like Pudge and Lil Bub made appearances, as did a crop of adoptable kittens — but the majority of CatCon attendees were rocking flesh, not fur.
Wasted Instagram opportunity? Not if you’re into cat couture. Refinery29 talked to some of the most spirited CatCon-ers about what they (and some of their smuggled-in felines) wore.
