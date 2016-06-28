Skip navigation!
Stephanie Georgopulos
Street Style
Street Style From This Weekend's CatCon Meet-Up
Jun 28, 2016
Body
The Truth About Accepting Your Body As-Is
May 16, 2016
Funny
Fashion Sins I Committed In College
Mar 9, 2016
Spirit
Astrology Columnists Share How They Do It — & The Best And Worst ...
Horoscopes can attract their fair share of side-eye from non-believers. Dad thinks they’re psuedoscience hooey. Your friend says she doesn’t relate at
by
Trends
What Happens When "Designer Labels" = "Being Stylish"
I can trace the origins of my personal style back to 1997, back to one pair of sneakers. They were baby-blue, high-top Reeboks with a double Velcro
by
Stores
How "America" Is Sold Abroad
Blue jeans, Wayfarers, topless teenage beefcakes lurking around retail stores in a haze of cologne: This is America’s fashion legacy. And in true U! S!
by
Trends
How To Wear Mystical Symbols Without Looking Like An Idiot
It probably comes as no surprise that 83% of Americans identify as Christian. The twist is, the second most popular religious group isn’t Islam or
by
Trends
I Tried The Fashion Equivalent Of Juicing
When I was growing up, my home boasted as many tarot cards as it did playing cards. I used my allowance for my first palm reading at age 10, was dosed
by
Designers
5 Lessons About Self-Destruction All Creative People Should Know
Page one of Dana Thomas' Gods and Kings details the drunken spat that would end a chapter for designer John Galliano. His identity is withheld for most
by
Fashion
I Love My… Faux Leather Boots
Stephanie is a contributing editor at Thought Catalog. She's been featured on CNN, Forbes, MSNBC, McSweeney's, and Gizmodo. She tweets here. "At age 22,
by
