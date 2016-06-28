Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay dished about this season of MasterChef and landed himself in timeout on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The host made Ramsay take a seat on "the naughty step," after he hilariously cursed over and over. Chef Ramsay, who's known for being a bit harsh, certainly redeemed himself by sharing the recipe for his favorite cocktail.
The drink, which is on the menu at the Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill in Atlantic City, is called “Wake Up, You Donkey,” a tribute to one of his classic Hell’s Kitchen insults. According to the chef, it’s made with tequila, cider, fresh honey, and smoked elderflower, topped off with a lime wedge. Sounds delicious enough to land anyone on the naughty step.
Gordon and Jimmy cheered to a speedy recovery for Ramsay's leg — he recently had surgery to repair an injured achilles tendon. The chef, never one for modesty, takes a sip of his famous cocktail and exclaims, "F*ck me! That's delicious." We have got to try it.
