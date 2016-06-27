Brittany Murphy's Former Home Is On The Market

The home where Clueless actress Brittany Murphy died in 2009 is now for sale. Her Los Angeles property has undergone a total renovation (according to the Huffington Post) and TMZ reports it's on the market for $18.4 million.
Murphy died in December 2009 at age 32. Her cause of death was officially ruled as a combination of pneumonia, anemia and multiple-drug intoxication. Her husband, British director and producer Simon Monjack passed away in the same home in May 2010 from similar causes.
The L.A. home for sale was the subject of scrutiny following Murphy's death. The actress' mother, Sharon Murphy, filed a lawsuit alleging the home was plagued by toxic mold that contributed to her daughter's death, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Murphy's father Angelo Bertolotti also asked the Los Angeles Police Department to reopen their investigation into Murphy's death, but for reasons unrelated to the house, according to Us Weekly.
Murphy purchased the home from Britney Spears in 2003, Ok! reported in 2009.
