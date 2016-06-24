This Restaurant At The Bottom Of A Waterfall Is #TravelGoals

For many world travelers, the most exciting part of visiting new places is getting to try out the best, most unique restaurants in the area. If that’s you, then make sure to hit up this waterfall restaurant next time you’re in the Philippines.
The Labassin Waterfall Restaurant is run by the Villa Escudero Resort in Tiaong. The man-made waterfall provides hydroelectric power to a nearby coconut plantation, but it also provides a pretty incredible view for diners. Bamboo tables sit at its base, and guests can soak, swim, and enjoy live music all while chowing down on gourmet seafood. It's truly an experience for all of your senses.
Getting to the waterfall is an adventure, too, involving a ride in a cart pulled by water buffalo. After finishing your meal and taking a dip in the clear spring water, you can hike the trails of the surrounding jungle and visit the nearby archeological museum. But the best part? The whole experience, including your meal, is $100. Talk about a dream vacation. (Food & Wine)
