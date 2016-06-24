Believe it or not, it's already been a full decade since Step Up first danced into theaters, introducing the world to a lovable former stripper with a heart of gold, Channing Tatum. The hit movie, which spawned four sequels, will now receive the small-screen treatment on YouTube's subscription video service YouTube Red, as Deadline reports.
Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan, who met while filming Step Up in 2006 and have a 3-year-old daughter together (romance is real, guys), are signed on as co-executive producers of the show. This is just the latest project the power couple has taken on. Dewan has also been busy jumping off of bridges and starring on Supergirl, while Tatum gears up to star in and produce his '80s spoof show Iron Fisting.
Deadline describes the series as "a heart-pounding, sexy, music-filled drama about dancers in a contemporary performing arts school." The new show is set to hit the web sometime in 2017. No word yet on whether or not we can expect a cameo from the film's OG stars. But something tells us nothing is going to keep those two off the dance floor.
