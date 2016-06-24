Channing Tatum loves playing dress-up as police officers.
In Magic Mike, he dressed up as a stripper that played dress-up as a cop. In 21 Jump Street, he played dress-up as a police officer who was playing dress-up as a high school student.
Now, he’s going to help others do the same.
Iron Fisting is a new TV show billed as “the greatest '80s Romanian cop show ever," according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's a parody based on the '80s classic Miami Vice and possibly tangentially on this throwaway gag in Eurotrip. There are no actors cast, nor is there a network attached, but excitement is already high.
“It centers on the exploits of two mismatched buddy cops as they seek to protect Communism and comrades from the evils of capitalism,” THR writes. “Like a real Romanian series, the project will be dubbed in English, and production set to begin in September in Eastern Europe.”
The show will be produced by Tatum’s production house Free Association alongside A24.
"People are constantly asking us: 'When are you guys going to make a 1980s-era Romanian buddy cop show already …' Well, you’re welcome world. Check back soon,” Free Association said Wednesday in a statement.
Though it might be a step down for Tatum to step onto the small screen, we can’t help but root for him in the role. We don’t even know what role yet, just put him in there, teach him Romanian, and let the man work. He’ll know what to do.
