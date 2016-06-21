Orange Is the New Black fans know Samira Wiley for her poignant and funny portrayal of Poussey Washington. But soon, she'll have another credit under her belt. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she's taken on a recurring role on the FX Network comedy series You’re the Worst.
Wiley will play Justina, a therapist the protagonist Gretchen sees to deal with her depression. It's a very different role from the spunky inmate she's best known as, but the two roles do have one thing in common: Writer Stephen Falk created both.
“It feels a little full circle or serendipitous that it’s happening in this way," she told The Hollywood Reporter.
"Poussey is not all that I am and as an actor, I want to be able to play roles that are wildly different from the last role that I’ve played," she explained. "In terms of roles that I’m seeking now and movies that I’m doing, that’s the goal. To do things that are on the other end of the spectrum from Poussey."
Wiley started acting professionally just a few years ago, and on top of Orange Is the New Black, she's already appeared in several major TV shows and films, including The Catch, Law & Order: SVU, and the Jonah Hill comedy The Sitter.
