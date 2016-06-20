For all of you caffeine lovers out there, we have some major news. Real Cuban coffee (from Cuban coffee beans) will be available for purchase in the U.S starting in the fall of 2016. What makes this news so major? Well, this just so happens to be the first time in over half a century that Cuban beans will be legally exported to and sold within the states.
Eater reports that we can give our thanks to coffee-pod giant Nespresso. The company recently partnered with a nonprofit organization (TechnoServe) to develop and support sustainable coffee farms in Cuba.
The initial release of this Cuban blend will be limited-edition. However, Nespresso will work to build and sustain its coffee connection there for a steadier stream of Cuban coffee to the U.S. in the years to come.
Cuban coffee tip: According to Eater, the traditional way to consume your cup of Cuban is "standing up, in a cafe, usually with a cigarette or cigar." So get ready to assume the sipping position when summer ends and your Cuban pods roll in.
