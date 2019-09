At first glance, Julianne Hough's ponytail looks like...um, a ponytail. But look a little closer: She's actually actually rocking a set of mini ponies, all working in tandem to give tons of volume. Who's the mastermind behind this? No surprises here: It's the star's longtime hairstylist, Riawna Capri — who we pegged last fall as one of the biggest names in beauty right now — co-owner of L.A. salon Nine Zero One The look, which Hough wore to a Grease Live! Q&A yesterday, was all about height and texture. Instead of sewing in wefts of fake hair to beef up Hough's pony, Capri used the star's own strands for maximum impact. She hit the hair with a generous cloud of texturizing spray, then curled it all with a 1-1/4 inch iron. Then, she sectioned the first of four ponytails by clipping back just the strands behind the eyebrows. Then, she created another ponytail from the temple back, directly under the first ponytail, before working downwards and repeating the process two more times.