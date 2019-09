Why This Dad Is Using Father's Day To Defend Abortion Rights

As a result, I’ve dedicated myself to making sure women get equal pay for equal work, to taking action against sexual harassment and discrimination, and to protecting a woman’s right to safe and legal abortion.As it stands, I and countless other men for choice across the nation have our work cut out for us: Thousands of politicians are working feverishly to dismantle reproductive rights and, as a result, to undermine the dignity and freedom of all American women. If they’re not trying to ban abortion outright, even in cases of rape, incest, or threat to a woman’s health, they are trying to find a way to make abortion so expensive, inconvenient, or inaccessible for women that it might as well be banned.I will continue to fight against these politicians and be a champion of choice for the right of my daughter, my wife, and all other women to control their own destinies. No doctor should have to wear a bulletproof vest to work in fear that extremists might target her for providing abortion services. And no woman should have to travel 500 miles or be forced to wait in order to make her own medical decisions.At the end of the day, women, not politicians, are the experts of their own lives. This means we must trust them to make their own decisions about their futures and — as fathers, and brothers, and husbands, and men for choice — do everything we can to support them along the way.