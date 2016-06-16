I cannot believe I finally get to say this... WE'RE PREGNANT!!! 🎉🎉🎉 It’s #ClearblueConfirmed that a little blessing is joining the PenaVega family!!! We can't wait!!! #ItsHappening #HolyWow #LosForDaddyOfTheYear #ClearbluePartner

A photo posted by Alexa PenaVega (@vegaalexa) on Jun 16, 2016 at 5:59am PDT