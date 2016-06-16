We didn't get the Spy Kids 4 we deserved, but franchise star Alexa PenaVega just shared some news that might soften the blow. She and husband Carlos are expecting a new addition.
"I cannot believe I finally get to say this … WE’RE PREGNANT!!!” Alexa, 27, wrote on Instagram. "It’s #ClearblueConfirmed that a little blessing is joining the PenaVega family!!! We can’t wait!!!"
Carlos also shared a selfie of the pair posing with the positive pregnancy test.
The baby will be the couple's first child. The actress married Big Time Rush member Carlos Pena, 26, in January 2014. The couple both changed their last names to PenaVega.
