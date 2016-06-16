Here's What The Friday Night Lights Cast Looks Like Now

It’s been ten years since Friday Night Lights debuted. The cast reunited on Panther Field as part of the ATX Television Festival and spoke with Entertainment Weekly about returning to the show’s iconic location.
The EW reunion included Connie Britton (Tami Taylor), Gaius Charles (“Smash” Williams), Scott Porter (Jason Street), Adrianne Palicki (Tyra Collette), Matt Lauria (Luke Cafferty), Dora Madison (Becky Sproles), Brad Leland (Buddy Garrity), Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins), Katherine Willis (Joanne Street), Louanne Stephens (Grandma Saracen), Stacey Oristano (Mindy Riggins) and executive producer Jason Katims.
“Being back here is amazing,” Porter says in the video. “ We used to play flag football on this field and I think that, even more than shooting out here, means something to me in a special way and to be where those memories were made, where those friendships were really forged and ironed.”
The video features Britton’s prognostication about the ongoing relationship between Coach and Tami, the actors spilling on who cried the most the last filming day, and who thinks his or her character is now dead.
But what about Kyle Chandler (Coach Taylor), Taylor Kitsch (Tim Riggins), and Minka Kelly (Lyla Garrity)? Vanity Fair caught up with Kitsch and Kelly. Kitsch has his future as Riggins all mapped out.
“Obviously, [Riggins would] have an ice-cold beer in his hand,” Kitsch tells Vanity Fair. “I see him still in that property, you know? He’d probably have a little family going. He’s a simple [guy]. I think he’d have, hopefully, a simple life.” He said he might even have kids with sometime love interest Tyra. “I think that would be pretty cool. It’d be hilarious to have little Riggins-and-Tyra kids. God, they would be great.”
Kelly says the cast isn’t obsessed with each other, or with returning, but they do keep in touch.
“It’s not like we are texting each other all the time, but we certainly check in with each other every so often, and we’re like a little family,” Kelly tells Vanity Fair. “It’s not hard to hear about what’s going on with any of them.”
Watch below.
The EW reunion included Connie Britton (Tami Taylor), Gaius Charles (“Smash” Williams), Scott Porter (Jason Street), Adrianne Palicki (Tyra Collette), Matt Lauria (Luke Cafferty), Dora Madison (Becky Sproles), Brad Leland (Buddy Garrity), Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins), Katherine Willis (Joanne Street), Louanne Stephens (Grandma Saracen), Stacey Oristano (Mindy Riggins) and executive producer Jason Katims.
“Being back here is amazing,” Porter says in the video. “ We used to play flag football on this field and I think that, even more than shooting out here, means something to me in a special way and to be where those memories were made, where those friendships were really forged and ironed.”
The video features Britton’s prognostication about the ongoing relationship between Coach and Tami, the actors spilling on who cried the most the last filming day, and who thinks his or her character is now dead.
But what about Kyle Chandler (Coach Taylor), Taylor Kitsch (Tim Riggins), and Minka Kelly (Lyla Garrity)? Vanity Fair caught up with Kitsch and Kelly. Kitsch has his future as Riggins all mapped out.
“Obviously, [Riggins would] have an ice-cold beer in his hand,” Kitsch tells Vanity Fair. “I see him still in that property, you know? He’d probably have a little family going. He’s a simple [guy]. I think he’d have, hopefully, a simple life.” He said he might even have kids with sometime love interest Tyra. “I think that would be pretty cool. It’d be hilarious to have little Riggins-and-Tyra kids. God, they would be great.”
Kelly says the cast isn’t obsessed with each other, or with returning, but they do keep in touch.
“It’s not like we are texting each other all the time, but we certainly check in with each other every so often, and we’re like a little family,” Kelly tells Vanity Fair. “It’s not hard to hear about what’s going on with any of them.”
Watch below.
Advertisement