Friday Night Lights fans — it's time to get excited. The Panthers are really getting back together this summer. This year's ATX Television Festival has announced that it's hosting a FNL reunion. The reunion, which will take place during the mid-June festival, will actually, and aptly, take place on a football field. Though the participants haven't been officially announced, it should be exciting for superfans regardless of which stars show up — the festivities will also feature a pep rally and tailgating.
This won't be the first time a group of Friday Night Lights stars hang out together post-show. This past September, Scott Porter posted an Instagram photo featuring his FNL costars Gaius Charles and Matt Lauria posing with his adorable baby. And Connie Britton hinted she would be up for a reunion in an interview this past December. So cross your fingers for a full-cast reunion this June!
