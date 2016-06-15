Could This Be The Next Major Kardashian Family Feud?

Fun fact: The Kardashians have been on the air for more than a decade. In all that time, though, none of the family's series have ever received an Emmy nod. That is great news because it means that at least some things are still sacred.
Should the royal family of reality TV storm the ballots this year, though, things could get interesting. It turns out that I Am Cait would be competing in the category of "Best Unstructured Reality Series," having been rejected from the Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series category, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Here's where things get hypothetically juicy. What if 2016 is the year that Keeping Up With the Kardashians finally gets an Emmy nomination, and Cait lands one, too? That could theoretically pit Jenner against her former wife and and the rest of the Kardashian-Kenner clan.
We say: Let the games begin. It'll be like Game of Thrones, except both better and worse and probably stacked sky-high with catsuits.
