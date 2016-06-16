I Was The Oldest Woman In America To Give Birth To Twins — But I'm Much More Than That

Nine years ago, when I lay in a hospital bed preparing to give birth, all the major news outlets I could name were enthralled by the idea of reporting it. No wonder: I came with a superlative, a word ending in "-est." At 60, I was the oldest woman in America to give birth to twins.



The birth went well, and my husband and I brought the boys home. The weeks that followed were full to the brim as I juggled the elation of holding babies with the chaos of changing two diapers simultaneously. Amid the newborns’ crying fits, giggles, and burps, something familiar replayed on a loop in my brain: people’s criticism.



Labels were thrown my way. Particularly common was "old," which I never thought would be my identifying adjective. While I rested in the hospital post-birth, one visiting journalist had said, "I have come from Germany to see the Old Lady."



"I am the Old Lady," I nodded.



"Really?" he asked. "You look like you're in your 40s."



I smiled at the compliment. But really, it felt odd to be labeled as Old. Because even after giving birth to twins at 60 years old, I didn’t feel old at all. In fact, I felt more energized about my life, more excited about the future, than ever before. But was the German journalist right? Was I really the Old Lady?



In the years since that interview, as life went back to normal and I began the real work of raising my sons, I came to know beyond doubt that the label wouldn’t stick on me. I was over 60, true, but deep inside I felt alive, perhaps more so than ever: Yes, life was beginning, not just for my twins but also, in many respects, for me.

