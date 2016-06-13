Sarah Jessica Parker Gives 3 Lucky Brides A HUGE Surprise

The gown is often thought of as the most important part of a bride’s wedding-day look, but shoes are a close second — and finding the right ones can be a challenge. Luckily, one A-list celeb is doing her part to make it easier.
Sarah Jessica Parker recently hit up Kleinfeld Bridal, home of Say Yes To The Dress, to help three unsuspecting brides “say yes to the shoes.” Like her Sex and the City character Carrie, the actress knows a thing or two about shoes. In fact, she has her own shoe collection, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.
During each of their trips to Kleinfeld, brides Taylor-Rey, Hillary, and Kaitlin were filmed trying on gowns and discussing what shoes they imagined for their big day. That’s when, to their great surprise, SJP entered, pushing a little cart displaying shoes from her collection. She then proceeded to walk each bride through the designs and give her expert opinion on which style would work best for her.
If you didn't already wish you could have a one-on-one shoe consultation with Sarah Jessica Parker, you will after watching the super sweet video that captured the whole thing. Have at it, below. (AOL)
