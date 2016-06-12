Have you ever wondered how to make a cake fit for Royalty? Here’s an exclusive recipe for a cake that's been made in the Clarence House kitchens for today’s Big Lunch street party, being held to mark Her Majesty’s 90th birthday. The Clarence House Fruit Cake: 400g butter 350g soft brown sugar 10 x medium eggs 1200g mixed dried fruit, e.g. raisins, mixed peel, sultanas, apricots, berries 125ml of sherry or rum optional, if non alcoholic use orange juice instead 600g plain soft flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon mixed spice 75g ground almonds Method: Cream butter and sugar until light Beat in eggs one at a time Mix in fruit and orange juice or sherry Fold in flour, ground almonds, mixed spice and baking powder Pour mixture into a lined 12 inch cake tin Bake at 160 degrees celsius for approximately 1.5 hours Reduce heat and bake for a further 1.5 hours at 150 degrees celsius Insert a skewer into the centre, when cooked it should come out clean Allow to cool and decorate as required...#TheBigLunch #Queenat90

