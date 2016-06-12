Have you ever wondered how to make a cake fit for Royalty? Here’s an exclusive recipe for a cake that's been made in the Clarence House kitchens for today’s Big Lunch street party, being held to mark Her Majesty’s 90th birthday. The Clarence House Fruit Cake: 400g butter 350g soft brown sugar 10 x medium eggs 1200g mixed dried fruit, e.g. raisins, mixed peel, sultanas, apricots, berries 125ml of sherry or rum optional, if non alcoholic use orange juice instead 600g plain soft flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon mixed spice 75g ground almonds Method: Cream butter and sugar until light Beat in eggs one at a time Mix in fruit and orange juice or sherry Fold in flour, ground almonds, mixed spice and baking powder Pour mixture into a lined 12 inch cake tin Bake at 160 degrees celsius for approximately 1.5 hours Reduce heat and bake for a further 1.5 hours at 150 degrees celsius Insert a skewer into the centre, when cooked it should come out clean Allow to cool and decorate as required...#TheBigLunch #Queenat90
"Let them eat cake!" was the apocryphal declaration of a French queen, but it's nice to see that the British royals enjoy sharing their delicacies, as well. As part of the U.K.'s weekend-long celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday, Clarence House, the residence of Prince Charles and wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, shared the recipe for a fruitcake being served at the Big Lunch, a charity event hosted by the Prince of Wales in Gloucester today.
Americans might be more used to the idea of fruitcake closer to Christmas, but the white icing and vivid Union Jack butterfly decoration applied to this specimen make it look perfect for spring. The queen herself probably won't be enjoying a slice of this particular pastry, as she was at another event for the occasion, the Patron's Lunch at Buckingham Palace.
This is far from the first time the royal family has deigned to share its recipes. Here's the queen's own recipe for scones, sent to President Dwight D. Eisenhower.